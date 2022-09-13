Mariupol partisans blew up 3 Russian police officers – Mariupol mayor’s adviser

Mariupol residents blew up 3 Russian police officers who tried to erase from the wall the symbol of the city’s resistance – the Ukrainian letter “Ї”

According to Mariupol mayor’s adviser Petro Andriushchenko, three occupiers were hospitalized in Donetsk hospital. The Ukrainians who painted the letter “Ї” were not injured.

The letter “Ї” has become a symbol of Mariupol’s resistance to the occupiers and appears in various corners of the city.