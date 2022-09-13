IMF to allocate extra $1,4 bln for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian President had a phone conversation with a managing director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. They discussed future cooperation to increase Ukraine’s financial stability.

In order to support Ukraine the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will allocate $1,4 billion under the Rapid financing instrument (RFI) program.

In addition to Ukraine, the IMF will help countries that have faced shocks in food prices caused by the war in Ukraine.