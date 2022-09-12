Ukraine’s forces reached state border with Russia in Kharkiv Oblast

Latest news Ukraine

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Ukrainian defenders reached the state border with Russia in some areas of the front.

“Our military continues the operation to liberate Kharkiv Oblast from the Russian occupiers. The enemy hastily abandons its positions and flees deep into the previously occupied territories, or immediately into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Yesterday, the Russians left the settlements of Velykyi Burliuk and Dvorichna of the Kupyan district. In some areas of the front, our defenders reached the state border with the Russian Federation,” he said.

Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote that “Meter by meter, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are liberating Kharkiv Oblast: these are hundreds of settlements, thousands of streets, these are native places for tens of thousands of Ukrainians.”

“First aid will be delivered to the de-occupied territories – it’s 11,000 food kits and the same number of hygiene kits. Of course, goods for children: food, diapers, children’s hygiene products. This is what is needed immediately,” he wrote.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags