Ukraine’s forces reached state border with Russia in Kharkiv Oblast

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Ukrainian defenders reached the state border with Russia in some areas of the front.
“Our military continues the operation to liberate Kharkiv Oblast from the Russian occupiers. The enemy hastily abandons its positions and flees deep into the previously occupied territories, or immediately into the territory of the Russian Federation.
Yesterday, the Russians left the settlements of Velykyi Burliuk and Dvorichna of the Kupyan district. In some areas of the front, our defenders reached the state border with the Russian Federation,” he said.
A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 12/09/22. pic.twitter.com/D6wDoza2nk
— Ukraine War Map (@War_Mapper) September 12, 2022
Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote that “Meter by meter, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are liberating Kharkiv Oblast: these are hundreds of settlements, thousands of streets, these are native places for tens of thousands of Ukrainians.”
“First aid will be delivered to the de-occupied territories – it’s 11,000 food kits and the same number of hygiene kits. Of course, goods for children: food, diapers, children’s hygiene products. This is what is needed immediately,” he wrote.