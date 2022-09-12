Ukraine’s forces reached state border with Russia in Kharkiv Oblast

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Ukrainian defenders reached the state border with Russia in some areas of the front.

“Our military continues the operation to liberate Kharkiv Oblast from the Russian occupiers. The enemy hastily abandons its positions and flees deep into the previously occupied territories, or immediately into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Yesterday, the Russians left the settlements of Velykyi Burliuk and Dvorichna of the Kupyan district. In some areas of the front, our defenders reached the state border with the Russian Federation,” he said.