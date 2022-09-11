Ukrainian troops seize Orlan-10 from Russian base

Officers of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces and sniper unit of Territorial Defense Forces captured 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled gun, a tank, and Orlan-10 reconnaissance unmanned aerial systems during a rapid counter-offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.
Also, during the operation Ukrainian forces detained a man who worked as a policeman for the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic.
