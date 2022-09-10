Ukrainian forces approaching occupied Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast

“Residents of Lysychansk have already seen Ukrainian soldiers on the outskirts of the city. And last night partisans raised the Ukrainian flag in Kreminna,” Head of Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai informed.
