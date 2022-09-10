Ukrainian defenders liberate 2 villages from Russian troops

On 10 September, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov informed that “Step by step, our fighters are de-occupying Ukrainian land. Soldiers of the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade have liberated Vasylenkovo and Artemivka in Kharkiv Oblast.”

“We must remember that freedom does not come easy. Ukrainian defenders are fighting for independence for each of us at the cost of their own lives. Infinite gratitude to all our soldiers! We are proud of each of them!” he added.