German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives in Kyiv

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, arriving on 10 September, Deutsche Welle reported.
Baerbock said her presence in the country is intended to show “that we will continue to stand by Ukraine as long as it takes — with the delivery of weapons, as well as humanitarian and financial support.”
