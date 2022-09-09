Ukraine took control of 30 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, Zelenskyy says

At this time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated and took control of more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening report.

“In part of the villages of the Oblast, measures to check and secure the territory are ongoing, we are gradually taking control of new settlements – everywhere we are returning the Ukrainian flag and protection for all our people,” he added.

He also asked the Ukrainians from the liberated territory to inform the representatives of Ukraine’s forces of any information known about the crimes of the Russian occupiers.

“Units of the National Police are returning to the liberated settlements of Kharkiv Oblast. And I want to thank today our scouts, our special services, who once again showed themselves very effectively in driving out the enemy. Thanks also to the soldiers of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great – the commander in the Kharkiv direction especially noted the heroic actions of the guys from this brigade. We do not forget about other areas. Fierce battles continue both in Donbas and in the south of our country,” Zelenskyy said.