Russians try to escape from Kharkiv direction positions, Ukraine’s intel reports

Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine reports that as a result of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian defenders in several directions, the occupiers are looking for a way to escape, calling their wives and asking the Russian Ministry of Defense to take them out of Ukraine.

In particular, Russian troops from the 202nd separate motorized rifle regiment, located in Kharkiv Oblast, withdrew from their positions and moved to the nearest forest strip.

The unit was left without commanders and communications. Currently, relatives are calling with requests to contact the command and find out where they should go next. Some of them ask their wives to contact the hotlines of the Ministry of Defense of Russia and the Red Cross with the demand to remove them from the territory of Ukraine.

“The 237th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Federation ceased to exist due to the death or injury of all servicemen. A significant part of those who survived are in extremely serious condition,” Ukrainian intel wrote in its report.

The occupiers tried to resist the offensive in the Kharkiv direction, shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from tanks and the heavy flamethrower system “Sontsepiok”. However, they suffered serious losses, left their positions and retreated in small groups.

Due to the lack of logistics, they are retreating in a disorganized manner. Bicycles and scooters taken from the local population are used to leave combat positions. Many soldiers go on foot.

In the Dnipropetrovsk direction, the enemy is trying to hold positions. However, dissatisfaction with the new reinforcements is growing – most of the “recruits” are 55-60 years old.

In order to maintain their positions in Kherson Oblast, the occupiers brought in “fresh” soldiers from the territory of the Russian Federation. However, the replenishment categorically refuses to participate in offensive combat operations.

At the same time, information is spreading in the propagandistic Russian mass media that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces is a fake “PR action”. Kremlin propaganda tries to convince its citizens that all reports of a counteroffensive are a “show performance” for Europe and the civilized world. And all provided Western weapons and military equipment were sold to unknown buyers.