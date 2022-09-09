Queen Elizabeth II, friend of Ukraine dies at age 96

Queen Elizabeth II

On 8 September, the Royal Family announced the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, saying she had “died peacefully” in Balmoral castle.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” her eldest son Charles said. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent his condolences to the Royal Family. “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II showed support for Ukraine from the first years of Russian aggression. In 2015 she said, “My government will maintain pressure on Russia to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

In 2022, after the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she made a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee to help Ukrainian refugees. The palace did not announce the donation and declined to say how much it was, but the charity publicly thanked the Queen for her generosity. Other members of the Royal Family are also reported to have made charitable donations.

With the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Charles succeeds as the king immediately and will be declared King Charles III on 9 September. Like the other members of the Royal Family Charles also backed Ukraine and condemned Russia’s war by calling it “brutal” and “truly terrible.”

In March 2022, he visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London to find out how he could assist in the humanitarian crisis emerging from Russia’s war. He praised the “extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community” and met with Ukrainian supporters.