UN mission to arrive in occupied Olenivka city, where 53 Ukrainian POWs killed – UN rep

In the coming days, the UN mission will arrive in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed at the end of July.
“In the coming days, the investigative mission (which is due to arrive) in Olenivka will look into the incident on July 29, in which 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and another 75 to 130 were injured,” said the Organization’s Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary Di Carlo.
