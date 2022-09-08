Blast heard next to Russian checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Pro-Russian media have reported that a powerful explosion occurred in occupied Vasilivka, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

“There is no official confirmation from Ukrainian Army has conducted the strike,” Anton Herashchenko, the adviser to the head of the Internal Affairs Ministry, commented on the attack. However, “For the second week in a row, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been showing Putin’s army that a counteroffensive can be carried out in any of the directions,” he added.

To get from Vasilivka to Ukraine-controlled territory people have to wait 1-6 days at the checkpoint.