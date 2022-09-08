Ukraine’s President appoints SSU heads in 2 Oblasts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed new heads of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kherson and Chernihiv Oblasts.

Zelenskyy appointed Artem Borysevych as the head of the SBU department in Kherson Oblast.

Prior to that, the department was headed by Serhii Kryvoruchko, who is suspected of treason.

Oleksii Liakh became the new head of the SBU in Chernihiv Oblast. He headed the Mykolaiv SBU from February 2017 to August 2018.