Ukrainian authorities call on residents of settlements located near the Zaporizhzhia NPP to evacuate on their own – Ministry of Reintegration

Ukrainian authorities call on residents of settlements located near the Zaporizhzhia NPP to evacuate on their own, because Russia denied the creation of humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian civilians located in the temporarily occupied territories near the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

“I appeal to the residents of the areas temporarily not under the control of the government of Ukraine, adjacent to the ZNPP: evacuate! Find a way to move to the controlled territory. We are waiting for you and will help you,” the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Vereshchuk suggested citizens to contact the Ministry of Reintegration: 1548 or +38(096) 078 84 33 .

A 24-hour line for calls and messages via WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber mobile applications in case of no mobile connection is available.