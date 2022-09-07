Ukraine demands to correct info about Ukraine in Hungarian geography textbook – Ukraine MFA spox

The illustration in the mandatory geography textbook for 8th-grade students in Hungary shows Ukraine as a contested territory that lacks its own agency. Source.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the information about the Hungarian mandatory geography textbook for 8th graders, which claims that a civil war is allegedly going on in Ukraine, in which Russia is not involved. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the inadmissibility of presenting unreliable and distorted facts about Ukraine.

This is according to the comment of the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Oleh Nikolenko that he has given to Suspilne.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is aware of the situation with the geography textbook for the 8th grade in Hungary. Yesterday, Ukrainian diplomats held a meeting in the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, during which they emphasized the inadmissibility of presenting unreliable and distorted facts about Ukraine. We demand the correction of false information in the textbook as soon as possible,” Nikolenko said.

The textbook repeats Russian propaganda narratives saying that,

“The two East Slavic languages ​​(Russian, Ukrainian) are very similar, and a fifth of the population speaks a mixed Russian-Ukrainian language. Despite this, the two ethnic groups are often at odds with each other. Their confrontation also provoked an armed conflict over the Crimean peninsula, see picture,” the textbook reads presenting a cartoon showing Ukraine as a territory contested by Russia, the US, and the EU.