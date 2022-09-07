Russian private military companies lose 40% of personnel – Ukraine’s General Staff

As of Sept. 7, Russian private military companies units lost 40% of personnel in the temporarily occupied settlement of Oleksandrivka, Kharkiv Oblast killed or seriously wounded, Ukraine’s General Staff.

On Sept. 6, Russian occupiers launched more than 7 missile and 25 air strikes in the areas of Kharkiv, Velyki Prohody, Bilohirka, Kostromka, Sukhyi Stavok and Bezimenne settlements.