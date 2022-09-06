Russian telegram channels alarm about major Ukrainian offensive in the Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian authorities keep silence

Russian Telegram channels started panicking about the ongoing Ukrainian offensive in Balakleya, saying that the Ukrainian army has allegedly regained part of the Balakleya city in the Kharkiv Oblast. However, Ukrainian officials didn’t comment on the possible offensive in the Kharkiv direction so far.

Russian Telegram channels started panicking about ongoing Ukrainian offensive in Balakleya that allegedly regained part of the city in the Kharkiv Oblast However, Ukrainian officials didn't comment on the possible offensive in the Kharkiv direction so far https://t.co/ZS4KrOFexY pic.twitter.com/9xkBpywrzX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile, according to Luhansk Oblast head Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine’s armed forces tactically advanced in the country’s easternmost region: “Several hundred meters have been added yesterday, which our military controls as attacks were repulsed and there were small advances.”