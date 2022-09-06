Russian telegram channels alarm about major Ukrainian offensive in the Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian authorities keep silence

Latest news Ukraine

Russian Telegram channels started panicking about the ongoing Ukrainian offensive in Balakleya, saying that the Ukrainian army has allegedly regained part of the Balakleya city in the Kharkiv Oblast. However, Ukrainian officials didn’t comment on the possible offensive in the Kharkiv direction so far.

Meanwhile, according to Luhansk Oblast head Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine’s armed forces tactically advanced in the country’s easternmost region: “Several hundred meters have been added yesterday, which our military controls as attacks were repulsed and there were small advances.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags