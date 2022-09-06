Attack drones Iran handed over to Russia are not as threatening as they seem, Ukraine’s Air Forces say

Attack drones that Iran handed over to Russia were assembled by Iran from smuggled parts because the country is under sanctions which is why they might be not so threatening and turn out to be “a common target that will be shot down by [Ukraine’s] anti-aircraft missile forces, spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said on Espresso TV channel.

“These are attack UAVs that carry quite a lot of weapons: the payload of this drone is actually three times more than that of Bayraktar (according to the manufacturer’s requests). However, to draw preliminary conclusions until we see it in action, I would did not want.

This is a common target that will be shot down by our anti-aircraft missile forces, as they do now with Russian “Orlans” and “Forposts”. The only thing that needs to be corrected is that it is a modern strike drone. But we do not know the quality of its production, because Iran assembled it not quite honestly from smuggled parts, because the country is under sanctions.

We are told that there will be hundreds of them in Russia, but there are doubts that there is such a large number. Plus, controlling this drone is not easy. The crews (at least two people – ed) must undergo flight practice, combat coordination, and learn how to strike ground targets.

Let’s hope that it is not too well made, and our anti-aircraft guns will shoot them down like the rest of the enemy’s UAVs,” Ihnat said.