Russian occupation authorities “ceased their activities” in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast – General Staff of Ukraine Forces

The Russian occupation authorities of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast “ceased their activity,” collaborators “continue to leave the city,” General Staff of Ukraine’s Forces reports.

Since October 19, all bodies of the occupation authorities have ceased their activities in Beryslav. It is also known that people who collaborated with the Russian occupiers continue to leave the city, along with their families and property.

According to the General Staff, in the Pinsk and Stolinsk districts of Belarus, the special services are intensifying regime and administrative measures. In particular, it is forbidden to conduct any video recording, including the use of car video recorders. In the military commissariats, work continues on clarifying the personal data of men of conscription age, emphasis is placed on readiness for call-up.