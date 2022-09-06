500 investment projects worth $400 billion listed in new platform Ukraine launched

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Tuesday launched a new platform listing over 500 investment projects worth $400 billion and appealed to foreign investors to help rebuild the country’s economy, even as the war with Russia drags on.

The announcement was made as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, after a roundtable with top executives from JP Morgan, Pfizer Inc and other US companies to discuss Ukraine’s push to secure more investment.

The Advantage Ukraine initiative first flagged at a recovery conference in Lugano, Switzerland in July, focuses on 10 key sectors, including the military-industrial complex, energy, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, woodworking, and logistics.

“It is necessary to invest in Ukraine now, and not wait for the end of the war,” Svyrydenko said in a statement.

Ukraine is appealing for some $5 billion in international aid each month to keep its economy running.

