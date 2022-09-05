Russian military unit refuses to fight in South Ukraine – OperCommand South

According to Ukraine’s Operational Command South, the 127th Regiment of the 1st Army Corps of Russia’s puppet “DNR” has collectively refused to take part in combat in South Ukraine and have been removed from their positions. One of the named reasons is insufficient supplies, including lack of water at the front.

