Part of IAEA mission leaves Zaporizhzhia NPP – Energoatom

Ukraine’s state nuclear agency reported that four out of six IAEA representatives left the nuclear station; two will stay on a permanent basis.
The visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the nuclear power plant held under Russian occupation started on 1 September, with 15 IAEA members traveling to the plant; a report about the situation is to be released this week.
