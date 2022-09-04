According to Oleshky mayor in Kherson Oblast Yevhen Ryshchuk, the construction and installation management belongs to the Russian Gauleiter of the Kherson Oblast, Volodymyr Saldo.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukrainian military struck the construction and assembly department in Kherson – Oleshky mayor in Kherson Oblast
According to Oleshky mayor in Kherson Oblast Yevhen Ryshchuk, the construction and installation management belongs to the Russian Gauleiter of the Kherson Oblast, Volodymyr Saldo.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine