Russian occupiers kill 1, injure 2 in Kharkiv Oblast – Governor 

UPDATED: On Sept. 3, Russian occupiers killed 1, injured 2 in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, Russian occupiers shelled Chuhuivskyi and Iziumskyi districts. As a result of shelling, a 45-year-old woman was killed. A 64-year-old woman and 43-year-old man were injured.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, a residential area in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district was shelled twice on Sept. 4 at night. Casualties and damages are being clarified.