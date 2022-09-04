Russia uses low-tech electronics in its high-tech weapons – NYT

The electronics found in the wreckage of Russia’s newest cruise missiles and attack helicopters have fairly low-tech components, according to the New York Times.

“Those findings are detailed in a new report issued Saturday by Conflict Armament Research, an independent group based in Britain that identifies and tracks weapons and ammunition used in wars around the world. The research team examined the Russian matériel in July at the invitation of the Ukrainian government,” NYT wrote.

According to Arsenio Menendez, a NASA contractor who reverse-engineers guided weapon components as a hobby,

“This is late 1990s or a mid-2000s level of technology at best… It’s basically the equivalent of an Xbox 360 video game console, and it looks like it’s open to anyone who wants to take it apart and build their own copy of it.”