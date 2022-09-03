Partisan blew himself up with Russian occupiers

Ukrainian Maksym Mahrynov blew himself up together with two Russian occupiers when leaving the entrance of his own house in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ria Melitopol reports.

The Russian occupiers came to him with accusations of adjusting the fire of Ukraine’s Armed Forces against the bases of Russian forces in the city. Maksym was really partisan, helping to free his hometown from Russian occupation. Witnesses say that Maksym’s last words were “Glory to Ukraine!”