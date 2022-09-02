Russians’ support for war against Ukraine stable at 76%; 17% oppose it

Latest news Ukraine

The latest Levada poll reveals that since April 2022, the support of Russians for war against Ukraine remained relatively stable. In August, 46% of Russians “definitely supported” the war, 30% “rather supported,” 8% “rather opposed” and 9% “definitely opposed.”

According to the results of the survey, the greatest support for the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine is observed among the older age group: 85% approve.

On the question of whether it is necessary to continue the war or proceed to negotiations, Russian society is divided almost equally: about half of Russians (48%) believe that it is necessary to continue military operations, slightly less (44%) – that peace negotiations should be started.

A third of respondents believe that people like themselves are morally responsible for the deaths of civilians and destruction in Ukraine: 10% believe that they “definitely are,” 23% – “are to some extent.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags