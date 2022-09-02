The latest Levada poll reveals that since April 2022, the support of Russians for war against Ukraine remained relatively stable. In August, 46% of Russians “definitely supported” the war, 30% “rather supported,” 8% “rather opposed” and 9% “definitely opposed.”

Russians' support for war against Ukraine stable at 76%; 17% oppose it



The latest Levada poll reveals that since April, 🇷🇺support for war remained relatively stable.

Do you support the war?

⬛ Definitely yes

🟦 Rather yes

🟧 Rather no

🟥 Definitely nohttps://t.co/1kDc3VVfjg pic.twitter.com/8ANNCTV5Jh — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 2, 2022

According to the results of the survey, the greatest support for the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine is observed among the older age group: 85% approve.



On the question of whether it is necessary to continue the war or proceed to negotiations, Russian society is divided almost equally: about half of Russians (48%) believe that it is necessary to continue military operations, slightly less (44%) – that peace negotiations should be started.

A third of respondents believe that people like themselves are morally responsible for the deaths of civilians and destruction in Ukraine: 10% believe that they “definitely are,” 23% – “are to some extent.”