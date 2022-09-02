Gazprom turns off Nord Stream gas pipeline hours after G7 countries put a cap on price of Russia’s oil

The Russian energy giant said on 2 Sept. that all natural gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 would remain cut off ‘indefinitely’ after an apparent oil leak within the main turbine at Portovaya compressor station was discovered. The news came hours after G7 leaders agreed to impose price caps on Russian oil in a bid to curtail Putin’s coffers as he continues to wage war in Ukraine. The Kremlin immediately responded to say it would halt the sale of oil to any countries that imposed restrictions, Daily Mail reported.

