Russia to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity – AP

The move ramps up fears that Russia may cut off the gas as political leverage over the war in Ukraine just as Europe tries to shore up storage for winter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia’s cuts in gas deliveries “a form of terror” and accused Moscow of “waging an overt gas war” against European countries.

Tags: Ukraine gas, Ukraine Russia war