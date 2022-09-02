Russian troops receive an order to enter administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine declares that Russian troops have received an order from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk Oblast by September 15.

“The enemy continues to hold the occupied areas of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts, and also tries to create favorable conditions for the resumption of the offensive,” Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine