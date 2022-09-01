Ukrainian military not inform about liberation of south not to harm civilians

Ukrainian military do not flaunt information about the liberation of settlements in the south of Ukraine, as this may harm the civilians.
“We do not declare liberated settlements specifically for humanitarian purposes, because such settlements immediately come under enemy air and artillery fire. This should be understood by everyone and not be rushed with this information,” Humenyuk said. “Information about the release can be announced when the Ukrainian defenders advance and “clear” the settlements from the occupiers.”
