Surrender hotline for Russian soldiers in Ukraine getting up to 100 inquiries a day – Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian officials told BBC that a scheme it created for Russian soldiers to surrender is getting up to 100 inquiries a day.

The “I Want To Live” project was started in September. By calling a hotline or entering details through messenger apps, Russian troops can arrange the best way to surrender to Ukrainian forces. Officials in Kyiv say they’ve had more than 3,500 contacts from invading personnel, as well as their families, according to BBC.

Tags: hotline, Russian POWs