Belarus to conduct command and staff exercises

Latest news Ukraine

According to Interfax-Ukraina, Belarus will conduct command and staff exercises from September 8 to 14 regarding the “liberation of territories temporarily occupied by the enemy”.

Oleksiy Hromov, the head of the main operational department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, assured that the Ukrainian military is ready for any development of events during the Belarusian exercises.

“The probability of an enemy attack from the territory of the Republic of Belarus or an invasion of Belarusian troops into Ukraine remains low. At the same time, in the period from September 8 to 14, the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are scheduled to conduct a command and staff exercise, during which the main attention will probably be paid to issues of maneuvering defense with subsequent transition to a counteroffensive and liberation of territories temporarily captured by the enemy”.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags