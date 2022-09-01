Belarus to conduct command and staff exercises

According to Interfax-Ukraina, Belarus will conduct command and staff exercises from September 8 to 14 regarding the “liberation of territories temporarily occupied by the enemy”.

Oleksiy Hromov, the head of the main operational department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, assured that the Ukrainian military is ready for any development of events during the Belarusian exercises.

“The probability of an enemy attack from the territory of the Republic of Belarus or an invasion of Belarusian troops into Ukraine remains low. At the same time, in the period from September 8 to 14, the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are scheduled to conduct a command and staff exercise, during which the main attention will probably be paid to issues of maneuvering defense with subsequent transition to a counteroffensive and liberation of territories temporarily captured by the enemy”.