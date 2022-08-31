Zelenskyy urges EU to ban all Russian state channels and propagandists

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the European Union on Wednesday to ban all Russian state TV channels and propagandists – Russian state media employees.
He made the remarks speaking via video link at the Forum 2000 event in Prague.
“Not a single Russian propaganda-monger should stay on the territory of the EU. Not a single Russian state TV channel should be allowed to keep working on the territory of the EU,” Zelenskyy said.
