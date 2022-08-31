The narrative that “this is Putin’s war” is self-deception. Russian soldiers kill and rape, not Putin — Ukraine’s MFA

“The narrative that ‘this is Putin’s war’ is self-deception. Are Russian soldiers who kill and rape Putin? No, they are Russian citizens and their relatives support them, encourage to ‘smash Ukrainians’,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister said in the interview. He also said visa-ban for Russians is a question of self-respect of Europeans because of “the Russian attitude to Europe that everything is degrading here but good in Russia. They should then sit in Russia, not travel in Europe with Z T-shirts.”



