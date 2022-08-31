The IAEA mission set off for the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant from Kyiv

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) set off for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Kyiv to inspect the situation on the facility seized by Russian troops. Before departure, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi gave a press brief in Kyiv after several meetings, saying the visit can finally happen after 6 months of effort.

Russian occupiers said the visit will take one day contrary to IEAE chief statements who said they plan to spend several days on the NPP.

Zelenskyy meets Rafael Mariano Grossi ahead of IAEA's mission visit to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for urgent demilitarization of the plant, withdrawal of 🇷🇺troops, & creation of a demilitarized zone https://t.co/6wh5FrVygC pic.twitter.com/c9TrtZ0sdB — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 30, 2022