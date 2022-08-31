Security Service of Ukraine collected evidence of war crimes by three more Russian soldiers

The Security Service of Ukraine collected solid evidence of war crimes committed by three more Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kyiv Oblast: Lt. Col. Andriy Marushkin, commander of the 15th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Oleksandriysk (OMSBr), and contractors Oleksiy Tokmakov and Oleksiy Kroshkin.

In the period from March 1 to March 30, 2022, Lieutenant Colonel Marushkin gave criminal orders to carry out artillery shelling of populated areas and civilian objects. This caused significant destruction of public facilities and the death of civilians. In particular, this criminal order affected people in:

6 villages of Brovar district of Kyiv Oblast (Lukyanivka, Pershotravneve, Hoholiv, Svitylnia, Bohdanivka, Shevchenkive);

3 villages of Nizhyn district, Chernihiv Oblast (Nova Basan, Stara Basan, Novyi Bykiv).

Currently, the Russian military has been notified of suspicion under 2 articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: waging an aggressive war or aggressive military actions and committing a criminal offense by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy.

As for the two contractors of the Russian Armed Forces, on March 11, they shot a resident of Hostomel who refused to help the occupiers unload ammunition. According to eyewitness testimony, Tokmakov gave a criminal order to shoot a civilian, and his subordinate, contractor Kroshkin, carried out this order.