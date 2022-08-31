Russian occupiers try to buy votes before Kherson pseudo-referendum

The Russian occupiers are trying to bribe the residents of Kherson before holding a pseudo-referendum, offering them “help” in exchange for giving up their Ukrainian passports, Ukrainian grouping of troops Kakhovka informs.

“Russian puppets deliberately block all payments from Ukraine, creating a humanitarian crisis and, against this background, offering their financial support on the condition of obtaining a Russian passport and renouncing Ukrainian citizenship. Out of desperation, some have to resort to forced humiliation and accept conditions occupier, but there are very few such people”

Kakhovka grouping of troops added that the Russian occupation authorities add “dead souls” to the data of their occupation pension fund in order to inflate the figures for issuing pensions for “pictures in the Russian mass media”. Thus, the occupiers simultaneously overestimate the indicators of local residents’ support and appropriate funds.

