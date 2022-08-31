Dutch FM says Ukraine must win the war and should be supported as long as necessary

Dutch FM says Ukraine must win the war and should be supported as long as necessary

 

Latest news Ukraine

During the Forum 2000 event in Prague on Wednesday, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra, said that Ukraine must win the war with Russia and emphasized the need to provide support to Kyiv as long as necessary, the correspondent of Yevropeyska Pravda reports.

“We all strive to make Ukraine win this war. This is first and foremost. This is the most important thing. Unfortunately, we know that the most terrible things have happened and continue to happen,” Hoekstra said.

“Arms supplies, humanitarian aid, reception of refugees, the volume of sanctions… Many people around the world, including Vladimir Putin, did not expect this from the EU,” he added. He also noted that the Kremlin seriously miscalculated Ukraine’s ability to fight, and its ability and desire to defend itself.

“My position is that we should continue to help Ukraine as long as it is needed, in each direction,” Hoekstra stated.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags