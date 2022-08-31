Dutch FM says Ukraine must win the war and should be supported as long as necessary

During the Forum 2000 event in Prague on Wednesday, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra, said that Ukraine must win the war with Russia and emphasized the need to provide support to Kyiv as long as necessary, the correspondent of Yevropeyska Pravda reports.

“We all strive to make Ukraine win this war. This is first and foremost. This is the most important thing. Unfortunately, we know that the most terrible things have happened and continue to happen,” Hoekstra said.

“Arms supplies, humanitarian aid, reception of refugees, the volume of sanctions… Many people around the world, including Vladimir Putin, did not expect this from the EU,” he added. He also noted that the Kremlin seriously miscalculated Ukraine’s ability to fight, and its ability and desire to defend itself.

“My position is that we should continue to help Ukraine as long as it is needed, in each direction,” Hoekstra stated.