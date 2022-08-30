Zelenskyy, Grossi meet in Kyiv

Latest news Ukraine

On 30 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Kyiv ahead of IAEA’s mission visit to inspect Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant occupied by Russian troops since March.

“Today, the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is one of the most important security issues for Ukraine and the whole world. There are great risks regarding possible explosions at the plant, failure of nuclear reactors, and disconnection of Zaporizhzhia NPP units from the Ukrainian network. We would like the IAEA mission led by Rafael Grossi to find an opportunity to get to the ZNPP and do everything possible to avoid all these global threats,” Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized the need for urgent demilitarization of the station, the withdrawal of Russian military personnel and the creation of a demilitarized zone as well as the transfer of the station under the control of the Ukrainian state.

