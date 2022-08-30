Ukraine says Russia trying to disrupt IAEA mission’s visit to Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia simulates fighting in Enerhodar by shelling the area near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in order to disrupt a visit by an IAEA team, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said.
The Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, has been occupied by the Russian troops since March 4.
