Russia’s Ministry of Defense has decided to expand membership private military companies for the war in Ukraine, since covert mobilization did not yield results, the press service of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) informed.

According to GUR, covert mobilization is failing in Russia’s central and southeast regions. The PMCs active in Ukraine is mostly Wagner/Liga. Currently, about 4,500-5,000 such fighters are in Ukraine. Mostly, they are in the first line of offensive troops and act as assault brigades.e

Earlier, GUR representative Vadym Skibitskyi reported that Russia has already involved about 160,000 military personnel in the war against Ukraine and plans to involve another 90,000.