Hunger protests broke out in Mariupol

Residents of the city are on the brink of survival as the Russian occupation authorities don’t supply people with enough humanitarian aid or products. Due to the large number of residents of Mariupol who need help, Red Cross tried to suspend the distribution of humanitarian aid. Then, the first ‘hunger’ protests broke out in the city, the adviser to Mariupol’s mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported.

