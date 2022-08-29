Russians shelled occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia oblast, last night – President’s Office

Cars on fire in occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, after the Russian false flag attack on the city. Screenshot from a video filmed by a local in which he says that it is 22:20, 28 August 2022.

On 28 August at about 22:20, reports emerged of an artillery strike on the residential areas of the Russian-occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia oblast. Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov reported that the city’s third and fifth micro-districts came under fire.

Enerhodar is the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Both have been under Russian occupation since the first months of the all-out war.

“They are… trying to blackmail the world. They fire at Nikopol, Marhanets and imitate a [Ukrainian] return fire at Enerhodar, although they fire on their own,” Ukrainian President’s Office chief Yermak wrote.

There are no Russian military facilities in the attacked neighborhoods so many commenters suggested that the Russians have once again imitated an allegedly Ukrainian sporadic attack on civilians like the occupation forces often do in occupied Donetsk:

Енергодар зараз.

росіяни вже звинувачують ЗСУ в обстрілі цивільних, що є нахабною брехнею. pic.twitter.com/YzsflHwuzV — Алчевськ UA🇺🇦 (@AlchevskUA) August 28, 2022

The attack took place after the announcement of the upcoming visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP:

IAEA mission's visit to the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP planned for next week Russia is "now artificially creating all the conditions for the mission not to reach the facility and examine the situation around it" – Lana Zerkal, adviser to Energy Ministerhttps://t.co/yoh2ZVI0lT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 26, 2022

Update:

At least 10 Enerhodar locals injured in last night’s Russian shelling – mayor

“Apparently, this is how the Ruscists ‘executed’ their scenario before the IAEA mission’s arrival at the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” he wrote on Telegram.

Russian intelligence tortures Zaporizhzhia NPP personnel ahead of IAEA visit – Telegraph They are sent to "basement" for "convos" after which they stop speaking; during IAEA visit, 🇷🇺 plan to place their reps to shout they are glad for "liberation"https://t.co/5oWSIiSreN — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 27, 2022