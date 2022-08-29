Russians shelled occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia oblast, last night – President’s Office

Cars on fire in occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, after the Russian false flag attack on the city. Screenshot from a video filmed by a local in which he says that it is 22:20, 28 August 2022. 

On 28 August at about 22:20, reports emerged of an artillery strike on the residential areas of the Russian-occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia oblast. Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov reported that the city’s third and fifth micro-districts came under fire.

Enerhodar is the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Both have been under Russian occupation since the first months of the all-out war.

“They are… trying to blackmail the world. They fire at Nikopol, Marhanets and imitate a [Ukrainian] return fire at Enerhodar, although they fire on their own,” Ukrainian President’s Office chief Yermak wrote.

There are no Russian military facilities in the attacked neighborhoods so many commenters suggested that the Russians have once again imitated an allegedly Ukrainian sporadic attack on civilians like the occupation forces often do in occupied Donetsk:

 

The attack took place after the announcement of the upcoming visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP:

Update:

At least 10 Enerhodar locals injured in last night’s Russian shelling – mayor

“Apparently, this is how the Ruscists ‘executed’ their scenario before the IAEA mission’s arrival at the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” he wrote on Telegram.

