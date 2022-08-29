Estonian FM urges Germany to ramp up arms supplies to Ukraine

In his interview with welt.de, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu urged Germany to increase arms supplies to Ukraine.

Quote:

“I would like to call on our German friends once again to ramp up arms deliveries to Ukraine. We are facing enormous changes, psychologically this is difficult, especially for Germany. I see. But Sweden and Finland are also realigning themselves. We have to be quick now, we can’t wait, we have to face our challenges.

“The following applies: We are all still doing too little. We can’t rest on the laurels of having sent a few tanks. War is expensive. But the Ukrainians make real sacrifices. It is our responsibility to support them in their struggle. This is our moral duty. Because we could have done more to deter the ‘Russian beast.’ Ukrainians are the bravest nation in the world. But they won’t survive without our help.”

