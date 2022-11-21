Russia lost 90% of its pre-sanctions key oil market – Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, Russia has already lost 90% of its key oil market in Europe.

Russian oil shipments to northern Europe have fallen below 100K barrels a day, compared to 1.2 million barrels a day in early February before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Three-quarters of Russian crude loaded at ports is headed to Asia.

Tags: Russian oil