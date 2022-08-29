Armed Forces of Ukraine repulse Russian occupiers in the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka Novopavlivsk directions

According to General staff of the Armed forces of Ukraine, Russian invaders are trying to advance in the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka Novopavlivsk directions, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulse and don’t allow Russian occupiers to advance.

The situation in the Volyn and Poliske directions has not changed significantly. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siverskyi direction, Russian occupiers shelled territories with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and jet artillery.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers tried to inflict losses on Ukrainian units with air strikes.

In the South Buh direction, Russian occupiers shelled the territories from the available artillery systems and tanks.