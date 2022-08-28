Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany sharply responded to calls to “freeze the war”

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrij Melnyk announced the cancellation of his invitation to visit Ukraine to the Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, after his calls to seek a truce in the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine.

Last week, Kretschmer expressed the opinion that “the war must be frozen, that an armistice and negotiations are needed to end the war”, and that too little is said in the public discourse about this.

He called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a heinous crime and said he fully agreed that Russia should not win this war, but that we should not try to decide the outcome of the war on the battlefield, “because it could have very bad consequences for all of us,” and one needs to use diplomatic mechanisms, “even when you have completely different positions and you are enemies.”

“With your absurd rhetoric about freezing the war, you play along with Putin and fuel Russian aggression. I invited you to Ukraine. Now this invitation has been canceled. Your visit is unwanted. Period,” Melnyk responded.

Earlier, the ambassador sharply responded to politicians of the left wing of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany, who called to stop helping Ukraine with weapons and push it to negotiations.

