Zaporizhia NPP reconnected to the power grid — Energoatom

Yesterday, the Russian forces damaged the last power line connecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine’s power grid. The NPP went off-grid for the first time in its history.

The electric grid operator UkrEnergo reported that it managed to repair two power lines that supply power for the Zaporizhzhia NPP’s needs, including the safe functioning of spent nuclear fuel storage facilities.

Later today, Energoatom, the operator of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants, reported that the Zaporizhzhia NPP was reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid.

“Today, August 26, 2022, at 14:04, one of the ZNPP power units that was halted yesterday was connected to the power grid,” Energoatom reported.

