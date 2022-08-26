Strategically important bridge attacked in occupied Kherson

Minutes ago, the Antonivskyi bridge near Russian-occupied Kherson has been attacked again. Local sources published footage of what appears to be another Ukrainian HIMARS attack:

Moment of the attack on the Antonivskyi bridge minutes ago

The previous attack on the Antonivskyi bridge occurred last night at midnight.

The Ukrainian troops damaged the deck of the Antonivskyi bridge several times rendering it unusable for heavy vehicles. Meanwhile, lately the Russian occupation authorities started assembling a makeshift pontoon bridge near it using captured barges.

📹via